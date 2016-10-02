Four men have been arrested after attempting to sell heroin several times in Merrick and Bellmore, Nassau police said Sunday.

Daniel Cymerys, 30, of Poppy Street in East Meadow and Raymond Budney, 33, of Bedford Avenue in Merrick, agreed to sell heroin “on several different dates in September,” according to a Nassau County Police Department news release.

Also arrested were Merrick residents Kyle Gleason, 32, of Riverside Avenue and Colin Poore, 34, of Reid Avenue, police said. Gleason and Poore both agreed to sell heroin in Bellmore, police said.

Defense attorneys for the men could not be reached for comment.

A police spokeswoman would not identify who was attempting to buy the drugs citing the ongoing investigation.

On Sept. 27, officers from the Nassau/Suffolk Heroin Task Force and Nassau’s Bureau of Special Operations arrested Cymerys and Budney in Merrick, police said.

Cymerys was in possession of six bags of what investigators suspect was heroin, police said. Budney agreed to a search of his bedroom where detectives recovered $16,480 in cash along with 305 wax paper bags containing a powdery substance also believed to be heroin, police said.

Police found a small clear plastic Ziploc bag containing four white round pills imprinted with “ASC 116,” believed to be Methadone Hydrochloride 10 mg, and $1,368 in cash in Gleason’s vehicle, police said.

Cymerys and Budney were charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Budney is facing an additional charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Gleason and Poore were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. At their Friday arraignments at First District Court in Hempstead, Cymerys was ordered held on at least $10,000 bail and Budney on $5,000. Bail for Gleason and Poole was also at least $10,000.