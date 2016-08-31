Five people were arrested on drug charges after detectives searched a Merrick home Tuesday and found heroin, marijuana and a gun, Nassau police said.

Four suspects, Richard R. Reid, 30, Sterling L. Simonee, 20, Shaina M. Thompson, 20, and Constance K. Buonauro, 48, all residents of Merrick Avenue, were arraigned on various charges at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday.

A fifth person, Christine A. Kaempf, 34, of Allison Drive, Merrick, was arrested while leaving the residence, police said, and she also was arraigned Wednesday.

Their attorneys could not be reached for comment.

Police said that Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday after receiving numerous complaints about drug activity at the home, adding that the house is near a day care center and that a 3-year-old child was found at the home during the search.

Detectives said they found 41 grams of raw heroin — the equivalent of 2,000 bags — a loaded 9 mm pistol and marijuana.

Reid is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon — all felonies — and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Buonauro is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Thompson is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Simonee is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

Kaempf is charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th degree, a misdemeanor, and is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 6, according to online court records.

The other defendants are scheduled to appear on Friday, records show.