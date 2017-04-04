Two men who had been shooting heroin in a truck parked on Route 25A in Mount Sinai were arrested after crashing their vehicle into three unmarked police cars and causing another vehicle to overturn during a five-mile chase into Holtsville, the Suffolk County sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

There were no injuries in the Monday afternoon incident.

Thomas Donahue, 27, of Smith Road, Lake Ronkonkoma, and Brady Bark, 23, of Thompson Avenue, Port Jefferson, were charged with unlawful fleeing, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, criminal possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, officials said. Donahue was also charged with driving while impaired by drugs.

Michael Sharkey, the sheriff’s chief of staff, said the chase started shortly before 1:30 p.m. after authorities assigned to a sheriff’s department and Suffolk County district attorney’s office joint heroin task force found the two suspects shooting heroin in a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado being driven by Donahue.

“They were observed shooting heroin around 1 p.m.,” Sharkey said of the suspects. He noted they were spotted by members of the task force traveling in unmarked cars who “target locations known for drug trafficking.”

Sharkey said approaching officers in three cars left their vehicles to arrest the pair, and Donahue “did a maneuver” to escape that involved ramming into all three vehicles.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Donahue escaped onto westbound Route 25A, where he pulled out in front of a civilian vehicle, which then struck his truck, Sharkey said. Donahue continued west on Route 25A to Route 83 (Patchogue-Mount Sinai Road) then went south, letting Bark out of the vehicle at Middle Country Road in Selden, where Bark was arrested, Sharkey said.

Sharkey said Donahue was driving on Route 83 when the tailgate of his truck fell off “from all the damage,” causing another civilian vehicle to swerve to avoid the tailgate and then overturn on the shoulder of the road.

Sharkey said Donahue continued west on Route 25 before heading south on County Road 97 into Farmingville and then west on Portion Road in Holtsville for about two blocks where officers were able to stop and arrest him, Sharkey said.