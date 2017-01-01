Nassau County police are investigating the theft of a jar filled with about $500 worth of coins and bills that was taken from the Church of the Good Shepherd in Lakeview this weekend, police officials said.
The burglary occurred sometime after midnight and 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. The minister of the church entered the building and discovered that a water jug containing the bills and coins was empty.
Police arrived and found that someone had entered the church at 732 Donlon Place through a broken basement window.
Fifth Squad detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
