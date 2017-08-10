Nassau County Legis. Carrié Solages appeared in a Hempstead court Thursday with a new attorney for a conference in his domestic violence case, where a prosecutor handed over more evidence to the defense in the case against the Democratic official.

Solages, a 38-year-old former Bronx prosecutor who has pleaded not guilty, faces misdemeanor charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with his June 21 arrest.

Authorities have alleged he assaulted his girlfriend, the mother of his 3-year-old son, in their shared Valley Stream home after he flew into a rage when he couldn’t find his stash of marijuana.

Nassau District Court Judge Joy Watson said during Solages’ court conference that he would need a written agreement or Family Court order to visit his son, who wasn’t named in previous stay-away orders as a protected party but lives with his mother — an alleged victim.

A prosecutor told Watson the government previously had given the defense a copy of a 911 call and was handing over paperwork and two videos to the defense Thursday.

Solages’ girlfriend took a cellphone video during the alleged assault, according to court documents.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A video also emerged on Facebook late last month that purports to show Solages yelling and swearing at a woman while driving a vehicle.

Solages left court Thursday without answering reporters’ questions.

His new attorney, Olivier Roche of Hempstead, declined to comment on the court conference or address questions about the Facebook video.

Solages represents the Third Legislative District and has held his seat for six years.