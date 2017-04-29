A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning after he collided with a Jeep in Selden that was being driven by a man who was drunk, Suffolk County police said.
Police did not immediately release the name of the man who was killed or the identity of the suspect.
A Suffolk County police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 1:10 a.m. as the motorcyclist was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson south on College Road and collided with the 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was making a left onto Palm Street from College Road.
The spokeswoman said the motorcyclist was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and that the Jeep driver was not injured.
The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated and was scheduled for arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip, the spokeswoman said.
