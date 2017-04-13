Suffolk police arrested a Mount Sinai man and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol after he crashed his car and was rescued from the flames engulfing his vehicle in Rocky Point Wednesday night, authorities said.
Police said passing motorists pulled an unconscious Corey Tierney, 21, from the wreckage caused when he crashed his 2003 Hyundai Sonata in a wooded area on County Road 21, about 1 mile south of Route 25A at about 11:25 p.m.
The car had burst into flames, but Claudio Gil, 30, of Mount Sinai, and Margaret Ward, 51, of Rocky Point, were not injured when they pulled Tierney from the wreck.
Rocky Point Fire Department Rescue administered Narcan to Tierney, who regained consciousness and was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers charged him with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol while he was in the hospital, police said.
It was unclear whether Tierney had an attorney or when he would be arraigned.
