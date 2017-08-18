Mourners packed Hempstead church Friday to remember Lynn and Melissa Vanderhall as a selfless mother and daughter who were taken too soon.

Family and friends filled the Jackson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Hempstead Friday morning where red and white flowers rested on top of a white coffin, sitting behind a pink urn. Photos of both women sat on each side, surrounded by floral wreaths.

Lynn and Melissa Vanderhall were killed early Saturday morning along with Melissa’s high school friend, Janel Simpson, when police say Lynn Vanderhall’s son Bobby Vanderhall Jr. came to the house enraged and carried out the attack with a framing hammer.

Rev. Malcom J. Byrd told the mourners, “Jesus said, do not let your heart be troubled.”

“I asked Why God? Why this? Why now?” Byrd said. “Why God do you have interest in those we love the most? Jesus did not say we would weep and mourn. I wish I had an answer for what brought all of this and why this happened. In the midst of grief and sorrow, I still believe there is a God.”

Lynn Vanderhall Graduated from Uniondale High School in 1977 and married her high school sweetheart, Bobby Vanderhall Jr. who died of a heart attack in 2010.

She worked for 30 years as a nursery school teacher at Family and Children’s Association in Hempstead.

Family members she was always a reliable relative and friend who opened her home to everyone. Her family said she loved perusing garage sales for hidden treasures.

“There’s no rewind button now,” Lynn’s brother William Reichenbach Jr. said. “I could say how sad I am, but why state the obvious. It’s hard to find the silver lining here, but there is one. It’s that Lynn and Melissa are here looking over us and trying to console us. Put your hand over your heart and you can feel their spirit.”

Melissa was a multisport athlete at Uniondale High School and was named prom queen her junior year.

She was a four-year letter winner in volleyball at the University of Tampa, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in allied health. She also received her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Touro College.

She was working at Lincoln Medical Center and Urban Health Clinic’s emergency room in the Bronx. She also volunteered in the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program.

The front row of the church was filled with her volleyball teammates at the University of Tampa.

“To know Mel was to love her,” her teammate Julie Howlett said. “She had her own style and she had the ability to lead by example. She shared a heart with her mother and had a knack for living.”