A reputed member of MS-13, accused of taking part in the brutal April murder of four young men in a Central Islip park, pleaded not guilty Tuesday at federal court in Central Islip.

Omar Antonio Villalta, 22, of Central Islip and Charlottesville, Virginia, who has the gang nickname “Anticristo,” only answered “yes,” in a low voice to the charges against him and to routine questions. A Spanish interpreter sat alongside him, though, translating the court proceedings.

Federal prosecutors said that more than a dozen members and associates used machetes, knives and clubs to kill the four young men because they had disrespected MS-13, and were believed to be members of a rival gang, according to an investigation by the FBI’s Long Island gang task force. Family members of the victims have denied they were gang members.

Villalta was one of the four adult members of MS-13 who have been publicly said by officials as taking part in the killings. One of the adults has not been identified. Six other MS-13 members or associates were said to be juveniles who have been arrested but whose identities could not be revealed under federal law.

Villalta was the last accused MS-13 member to be arraigned because he had initially been arrested at the same time as most of the others, but in Virginia, and only arrived on Long Island recently.

He was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and four counts of murder — one count each for the killings of the four victims: Justin Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue; Jorge Tigre, 18, of Bellport; Michael Lopez Banegas, 20, of Brentwood; and Jefferson Villalobos, 18, of Pompano Beach, Florida, who was visiting his cousin Banegas.

Villalta and the other adult MS-13 members accused of the killings could face the death penalty. Juveniles are not eligible for the death penalty under federal law.

Villalta was held without bail as a flight risk, because he entered the county illegally from El Salvador, and as a danger to the community by federal Magistrate Steven Locke. In any event, his attorney, Andrew Frisch of Manhattan did not offer a bail package.

Frisch said he has not had a chance to discuss with his client whether he should notify the Salvadoran consulate of his client’s situation.

Frisch declined to comment afterward, as did Eastern District prosecutor John Durham.