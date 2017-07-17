Federal agents have arrested at least three suspected members of the MS-13 street gang in connection with the April slaying of four young men whose mutilated bodies were found in a park in Central Islip, according to court records obtained by Newsday.

The three men charged were identified in the records as Alexis Hernandez, Santis Leonel Ortiz-Flores and Omar Antonio Villata. No further identification was immediately available.

The three were each charged with one count of racketeering and four counts of murder — one count each for the killing of the victims: Justin Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue; Jorge Tigre, 18, of Bellport; Michael Lopes Benegas, 20, of Brentwood; and Jefferson Villalobos, 18, of Pompano Beach, Fla., who was on Long Island visiting his cousin Benegas at the time.

The three suspects were arrested Thursday by agents of the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force, working with local police.

A hearing was held Monday for Hernandez, who has pleaded not guilty in federal District Court in Central Islip. Hernandez’s attorney, Susan Kellman of Brooklyn, declined to comment, as did federal prosecutors.

Attorneys for Ortiz-Flores and Villata could not be immediately reached for comment.

The bodies of four young men were discovered in a Central Islip park the evening of April 12. Police said they showed evidence of having been bludgeoned and attacked with sharp instruments. Authorities said the killings bore the signature of MS-13 — the violent street gang with ties to El Salvador known for the viciousness of its members.

The quadruple homicide — coming on the heels of other deaths in Suffolk County blamed on MS-13 — has been the focus of a heavy response by law enforcement and drew widespread attention by the news media.

It was the catalyst behind a visit to Suffolk County by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the top lawman in the Trump Administration, who pledged to “demolish” the gang.

“I have a message for the gangs that are targeting our young people: We are targeting you. We are coming after you,” Sessions said.