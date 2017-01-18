Jurors in a Nassau courtroom will hear opening statements Wednesday in the first-degree murder case against a man who’s accused of shooting dead a Jericho gas station clerk during a robbery attempt that happened amid a series of 10 other gunpoint robberies.

Joshua Golson-Orelus, 24, is facing up to life in prison without parole if jurors find him guilty of the top charge after what Nassau’s district attorney has described as a “greed-driven reign of terror” that cost a man’s life, lasted about six months and netted around $11,000.

Prosecutors say the New Cassel man killed Hany Awad, 56, of Levittown, on Jan. 28, 2015, after firing a bullet into the BP gas station employee’s chest while trying to rob the business.

Authorities say the one-man crime wave started in December 2014 with the robbery of a Citgo in Westbury, and also targeted gas stations and convenience stores in Hicksville, East Meadow and Jericho.

For months, Nassau police made cracking the case a top priority and spent thousands of hours on the investigation. Plainclothes officers patrolled near likely targets and the department deployed surveillance cameras, license plate readers and GPS tracking devices.

It was a GPS tracking device in a money pack that helped lead to Golson-Orelus’ June 2015 arrest, according to police.

A Nassau police officer pursued the robbery suspect’s car after the man held up a Westbury gas station, according to authorities, who said the officer got a good look at the culprit’s face and noted his license plate before the man was able to speed away.

That cop, Officer Jeffrey Shaikh, said later that he’d been committed to helping solve the case because he personally knew Awad from buying water at the gas station where the slaying happened.

Three days after Shaikh’s pursuit, law enforcement officials arrested Golson-Orelus in upstate Utica.

An attorney for Golson-Orelus, who has pleaded not guilty, has said in court that his client didn’t flee from the law, but went upstate to visit his children.