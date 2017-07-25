A Muslim family in Malverne found hate messages in the mailbox of their Norwood Avenue home Monday, Nassau County police said.
One of the messages had a swastika and, in red ink, read: “KKK Hate Muslims. We will kill you, Jesus loves you,” police said.
The other message, written on a small paper plate, read: “The KKK is coming for you Muslims,” police said.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the messages to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-244-8477.
