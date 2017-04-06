The mayor of Muttontown and her physician husband surrendered Thursday morning to prosecutors to face criminal charges for allegedly failing to file tax returns for five years.

The Nassau County district attorney’s office said Julianne Beckerman, 48, and her husband, Adam Beckerman, 55, allegedly failed to file New York State personal tax returns for tax years 2010 through 2014, despite earning in excess of $4.5 million during that time period. Nassau prosecutors said the Beckermans allegedly owe $243,865 in back taxes.

An attorney for the Beckermans entered not guilty pleas on their behalf in District Court in Hempstead, before Judge Scott Siller ordered them to surrender their passports before releasing them on their own recognizance.

Both are facing seven felony charges: one count of second-degree criminal tax fraud, two counts of third-degree criminal tax fraud, one count of fourth-degree criminal tax fraud, and three counts of repeated failure to file personal income and earnings taxes.

All of the charges relate to alleged violations of New York tax laws.

The mayor, who appeared before the judge in handcuffs, ignored reporters’ questions as she left court with her husband and their attorney.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Beckermans are due back in court on May 30. If convicted, they face a maximum of 5 to 15 years in prison.

“While nobody likes taxes, we are obligated to file them and pay our fair share, so it’s especially disturbing that a doctor and an elected official allegedly failed to file their taxes for five years,” said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas. “My office works very closely with the State Department of Taxation and Finance to build criminal cases and our message is clear: file your taxes or face prosecution.”

Their defense attorney, Robert Altchiler of Manhattan, said the charges have nothing to do with Julianne Beckerman’s capacity as a mayor.

“These are good people. These are people who spend their lives taking care of people,” he said of the mayor and doctor.

“You’ll see that efforts were undertaken to try to comply. There were filings made with the state. We’re going to be addressing the rest of it with the Nassau DA,” he added.

Records show Adam Beckerman is a gastroenterologist who practices out of an office in Seaford.

Julianne Beckerman was first elected village mayor in 2006, and most recently re-elected in 2014 when she ran on the slate of the Concerned Taxpayers Party.

She said then her goal was to try to help strengthen the village’s fiscal stability.

Altchiler declined to comment on the fact that the mayor ran on a slate called the Concerned Taxpayers Party.

“There are people, many people in the community who are professionals, and then they have their private lives ... What you see time and time again is that sometimes people are not as meticulous in attending to their own personal affairs as they are with the public,” the Beckermans’ attorney also said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The tony village has about 3,400 residents, was incorporated in 1931 and is part of the Town of Oyster Bay.

Mary Marks, who served as a village trustee for more than eight years until 2016, said she was “shocked” to hear of the arrests.

Marks called Beckerman “very intelligent, probably one of the smartest people I know.”

“I know she treated everyone equitably and fairly,” she said. “She always did what was right for the village. I have the utmost respect for her.”

Two trustees, Salvatore Benisatto and Carl Juul-Nielsen, declined to comment, as did employees at Village Hall.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

With David Olson