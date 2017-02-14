A North Bellport man was arraigned Tuesday on charges involving rape and sex crimes authorities say he committed against a 16-year-old girl.
Efrain Villafane, 60, pleaded not guilty to seven counts in the indictment at his arraignment before Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei in a Riverhead courtroom, Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
Villafane, who was arrested by Suffolk police on Feb. 2, is accused of attacks that are alleged to have occurred in 2015 and 2016.
He is charged with two counts of rape in the third degree, two counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree, two counts of sexual misconduct and one count of endangering the welfare of a child
Villafane posted $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on March 9. His attorney, listed in court records as Luis Pagan of Riverhead, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
