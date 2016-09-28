Seventh Precinct officers responding Tuesday to a call about two boys throwing rocks at cars in a North Massapequa parking lot found their father preparing to shoot up heroin, Nassau County police said.

The father, Daniel P. Bosco was sitting in the front passenger seat of a parked van with the door open and Daniel J. Barberis preparing to inject him with heroin, police said.

Both men were arrested at 12:57 p.m. on drug charges and the boys, ages 6 and 8, were taken from the scene, a vacant lot on North Broadway and North Hickory Street, and released to family, police said.

Both men are 40 and from North Massapequa, police said; each is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally possessing a hypodermic instrument.

Bosco, of North Oak Street, also faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.