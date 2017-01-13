The nanny of a 2-year-old Baldwin child was arrested after she was caught on security video burning the boy on his leg and hand with a curling iron, police said Friday.
Nosipho Nxumalo, 21, of Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon, Nassau County police said.
She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Police said the child yelled when his mother touched his hand as she was bathing him on Thursday. When she asked the boy what happened he told her the nanny burned him with an iron.
The mother then reviewed home security video from that day which showed the nanny with a red curling iron and touching the iron to the hand and leg of the child, police said.
The parents immediately called police, and Nxumalo was arrested at her residence at about 10:40 p.m. without incident, according to a news release.
