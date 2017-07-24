Two men, including one who is accused of being responsible for the fatal heroin overdose of a Nassau County resident, have been arrested on drug charges, authorities said Monday.

The suspects were identified by Nassau police as Ronald Kibler, 25, of Grand Boulevard, Wyandanch, and Joseph Dunn, 22, of Concord Court, Dix Hills.

According to Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives and the Long Island Heroin Task Force, the arrests were made in Massapequa at 5:35 p.m. Sunday during an investigation of Kibler as the person allegedly responsible for the overdose death.

Police said that when Kibler arrived at a location on Broadway in a 2008 Acura driven by Dunn, Kibler was found to be in possession of heroin and Dunn was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Kibler is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Dunn is charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal facilitation.

At their arraignments Monday at First District Court in Hempstead, Kibler was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond and Dunn was ordered held on $1,500 cash bail or $2,500 bond. Both are due back in court on Wednesday.

Details of the fatal overdose case were not immediately available Monday.