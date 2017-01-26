A man delivering pizza to a home on Boulder Lane in Hicksville was attacked and robbed late Wednesday, police said.
The man was delivering the Domino’s pizza when he was approached by two men and elbowed in the face, Nassau County police said. The two robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and two pizzas, police said.
The victim was treated at a hospital for facial injuries, police said, adding that the owner of the home where the pizza was to be delivered had not ordered anything.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
