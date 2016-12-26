Nassau County police charged a man with endangering the welfare of a child after they said he hit a 6-year-old girl on a NICE bus Sunday afternoon in Elmont.
Michael Oxios, 62, who police said was homeless, shouted profanities and hit the young fellow passenger repeatedly and pulled her hair as the bus traveled along Hempstead Turnpike, according to a police news release.
The victim’s mother called the police, who took Oxios into custody around 3:15 p.m., police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Oxios struggled with police before his arrest and at one point tried to grab an officer’s electronic control devices from his holster, police said.
There were no injuries, police said.
In addition to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, Oxios also was charged with third-degree attempted robbery and resisting arrest, police said. His arraignment will take place Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Comments
