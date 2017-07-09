Authorities are investigating the Sunday morning armed robbery of a gas station in Bellerose Terrace, Nassau County police said.
No injuries were reported.
According to Third Squad detectives, the robbery happened at 7:40 a.m. at a Shell station on Jericho Turnpike.
Police said the suspect, described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and between 50 and 60 years old, entered the gas station and pointed a silver handgun at the 55-year-old clerk. He then took several packs of cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The subject fled on foot west on Jericho Turnpike, police added.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain anonymous.
