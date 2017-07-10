Third Squad detectives are investigating an early morning robbery in Garden City Park Monday.
According to detectives, two male victims, both 18, had just parked their car and were walking on Bedford Avenue in Garden City Park about 2 a.m., when they were approached by a man, who was about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and had his face partially covered.
The man displayed a 4-inch knife with a black handle and demanded the victim’s phones, police said. They handed them over along with other property and the thief fled, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.