Nassau County police are investigating after a group of men tied up the occupants of a Westbury home Friday night and ransacked the house.
An 11-year-old girl answered the front door of the home on Dover Street after hearing a knock at the door at 7:20 p.m., police said. A man wearing a black mask who was outside displayed a handgun and then forced himself inside the house.
Three more men in masks also entered the home and upon entering the kitchen, one grabbed a knife and held it to the neck of a 10-year-old girl, police said.
Both girls were forced into another room where a woman, 45, and a man, 35, were eating dinner. Police said the men bound the man’s hands with a belt and one of the masked men yelled “Where is the money?”
The men then ransacked the home, police said. They removed about $1,700 from a unoccupied basement apartment and before leaving, pushed a knife against the male victim while telling him not to call police.
The man suffered a small laceration from the knife; the victims called 911 after seeing the masked men flee through the backyard.
Police said the masked men are described as about 5-foot-6, weighing 160 to 170 pounds and wearing all black clothing.
The male victim received medical treatment at the scene.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.