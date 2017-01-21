Nassau County police are searching for a man who robbed a woman Friday night in a Walgreens parking lot in East Meadow.
The victim, described by police as age 60, was getting into her car around 8 p.m. at the store on Hempstead Turnpike when a man approached her from behind and pushed her face down onto the front seat and grabbed her purse from over her head, police said in a news release.
After a brief struggle, the suspect took off with the purse containing cash and other personal property, and then entered a dark-colored vehicle that headed eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike, police said.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described by police as in his mid-30s and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
Comments
