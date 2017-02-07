Nassau County residents are urged to disregard correspondence from “a company claiming to be holding a package and requesting payment for delivery.”
The company, identified as Valuable Assets Division, “has amassed numerous complaints” with Nassau police and is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said Tuesday in a news release.
"I urge Nassau's residents to be mindful of any phone call or letter they receive urging them to send money in the mail," Mangano said in a statement. "Notices like this are a scam and should be reported to the proper authorities."
The scam involves residents getting letters that promise “Cash Funds Payments and Valuable Merchandise Opportunities,” in return for a $20 processing fee.
Residents who were victims of the scam are encouraged to call 911 or their precinct, or report it to the Federal Trade Commission at 877-FTC-HELP.
