A Roosevelt man who left a fingerprint on the door of a vehicle belonging to his carjack victim was sentenced Friday to 27 years to life in prison in the July 2014 murder.

Tayquan Clark, 24, was found guilty by a jury Oct. 14 of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

“This defendant shot and killed an innocent man as he attempted to steal his car,” Singas said in a statement. “This sentence ensures that this murderer will pay a heavy price for his despicable crime.”

Authorities said the attempted carjacking of a BMW took place on Prince Street in Hempstead on July 5, 2014, and Clark fatally shot victim Shawn Boone, 26, of Hempstead, in the head as Boone’s girlfriend sat in the passenger seat.

Not only was Clark tied to the scene by the fingerprint, authorities said, but prosecutors said a seized gun matched the bullet found in the victim’s brain — and that a recorded jail call proved Clark was behind the deadly carjacking attempt.

“Greed, terror and murder,” is how Assistant District Attorney Martin Meaney described the crime to jurors.

Clark was acquitted of first-degree murder, his attorney, Stephen Kunken, said at the time.

The Commack lawyer had called the case “purely circumstantial.”

Clark was on parole after an attempted robbery conviction when police arrested him July 26, 2014, on a gun charge outside an American Legion hall in the same area of Hempstead.

Authorities accused him of Boone’s slaying after they said ballistics evidence linked the revolver they’d charged him with possessing to the killing.

Kunken had offered alternative motives for the killing, including revenge on the part of an “associate in crime” who may have figured Boone “ratted him out.” State records showed Boone served prison time for attempted assault and attempted robbery.