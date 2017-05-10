Three members of the Latin Kings street gang have been sentenced in the kidnapping and assault last year of a rival gang member they “left for dead” outside a hospital, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The victim was identified by authorities as Giordanni Osse, 27, a Valley Stream resident and member of the Bloods gang.

In a news release announcing the sentencings, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Jesus Maldonado, 23, of West Hempstead, pleaded guilty on March 29 before acting Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty to kidnapping and was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years in prison.

Also on March 29, Jorge Freire-Romero, 20, of Valley Stream, pleaded guilty to assault. He was sentenced on May 4 to 7 years in prison, Singas said.

Another Valley Stream resident, Jonathan Faneytt, 22, pleaded guilty on March 29 to kidnapping and was sentenced on May 3 to 5 years in prison Singas added.

“This victim was savagely stabbed, pistol-whipped, beaten and kidnapped, and then left for dead outside a hospital,” Singas said. “This was a horrifically brutal attack and I thank our prosecutors and the police for bringing these defendants to justice.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Singas said that at about 7 p.m. on March 14, 2016, Osse told authorities he climbed through the window of a house on Jedwood Place in Valley Stream, where his girlfriend used to live, to gather some of her belongings.

The three defendants were inside the house, and as Osse entered the window they immediately caught him and began to assault him, Singas said.

Singas said Osse was handcuffed with his wrists behind his back, dragged into a bathroom and stabbed multiple times. He was then tied to a chair in a living room, blindfolded and pistol-whipped.

Singas added that following the assault, Friere-Romero called an “associate” with a car to take Osse to the vicinity of Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream.

When the four arrived near the hospital, Friere-Romero removed the victim from the car and stabbed him again multiple times, Singas said. Osse was left on the ground bleeding and still handcuffed but managed to get up on his feet and walk into the emergency room.

Singas said Osse was stabbed 11 times and suffered a collapsed lung and punctured liver. Singas added he has since recovered from his injuries.