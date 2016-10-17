A Roosevelt man who left a fingerprint on the door of a vehicle belonging to his fatal carjack victim faces 15 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him of the July 2014 murder, prosecutors said Monday.

Tayquan Clark, 24, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Dec. 1 before Judge Terence Murphy.

Authorities said the attempted carjacking of a BMW took place on Prince Street in Hempstead on July 5, 2014, and Clark fatally shot victim Shawn Boone, 26, of Hempstead, in the head as Boone’s girlfriend sat in the passenger seat.

Not only was Clark tied to the scene by the fingerprint, authorities said, but prosecutors said a seized gun matched the bullet found in the victim’s brain — and that a recorded jail call proved Clark was behind the deadly carjacking attempt.

“Greed, terror and murder,” is how Assistant District Attorney Martin Meaney described the crime to jurors.

An attorney for Clark attacked the government’s case as circumstantial, saying it wasn’t a random carjacking try but a “targeted hit” by someone other than his client.

Defense attorney Stephen Kunken also told jurors during that trial that they wouldn’t know who had killed victim when the trial was over.

Clark was on parole after an attempted robbery conviction when police arrested him July 26, 2014, on a gun charge outside an American Legion hall in the same area of Hempstead.

Authorities accused him of Boone’s slaying after they said ballistics evidence linked the revolver they’d charged him with possessing to the killing.

Meaney said Boone and his girlfriend were in a late-model white BMW in front of her home when Clark approached and opened fire after Boone threw up his hands and then tried to drive away. The victim’s lifeless body fell out of the car, but his feet stayed inside, and the shooter wasn’t able to drive away the BMW after opening the driver’s door, Meaney said.

Boone’s girlfriend then ran inside her house, where surveillance video cameras captured a “grainy” image of the encounter, according to the prosecutor.

Before authorities charged Clark with murder, Meaney said Clark remarked on a recorded phone call while jailed on the gun charge that he “might be in here for murder.”

Kunken offered alternative motives for the killing, including revenge on the part of an “associate in crime” who may have figured Boone “ratted him out.” State records showed Boone served prison time for attempted assault and attempted robbery.

With Bridget Murphy