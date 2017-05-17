Police have a person in custody in connection with a homicide Tuesday night in Hempstead, but no charges have been filed yet, a Nassau County detective said Wednesday.
“We currently have somebody in custody who is a person of interest,” Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said. “Nobody has been charged yet. The case is being investigated as we speak.”
Police responding to a call of a disturbance at a home on Harvard Street found a female homicide victim, police said.
Officers responded to the call shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A woman who answered the phone at the house Tuesday night did not comment and hung up.
Other details were not immediately available as investigators gathered information, Hempstead Village and Nassau police said.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.