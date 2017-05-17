Police responding to a call of a disturbance at a home in Hempstead found a female homicide victim, Nassau County police said Wednesday.
Officers responded to the call on Harvard Street shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators were seen going in and out of the home late Tuesday night.
A woman who answered the phone at the house Tuesday night did not comment and hung up.
Other details were not immediately available as investigators gathered information, Hempstead Village and Nassau police said.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
