A Valley Stream man has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes in a stabbing that occurred earlier this week, police said.

Fredy Orlando Zacaria-Agustin, 25, was arrested at his home without incident about 3:45 p.m. Friday, police said.

On Wednesday around 3:30 a.m., an officer from Nassau County’s Third Precinct found a man, 25, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds near West Merrick Road and South Franklin Avenue in Valley Stream, police said in a news release. The victim, whose name was not released, suffered “deep lacerations” to his head, neck, arms and chest, police said.

He was taken by Nassau County Police ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police said they believe a broken bottle was used in the stabbing.

Zacaria-Agustin was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Attorney information for Zacaria-Agustin was not immediately available.