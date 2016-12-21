Isiah Mitchell, 26, left, of Hempstead, and Carlton J. Gitto, 23, of Roosevelt, were arrested by New York State Police on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, and charged with marijuana possession after the car they were in crashed on I-90 at the off-ramp to Exit 25A in upstate Rotterdam. (Credit: NYSP)
Two Nassau County men are charged with felony possession of marijuana after their car hit a sign on an exit ramp for I-90 near Rotterdam in Schenectady County, State Police said.
Driver Isiah Mitchell, 26, of Hempstead, hit a sign on the I-90 ramp for Exit 25A at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
When troopers responded to the scene they found Mitchell and his passenger, Carlton J. Gitto, 23, of Roosevelt, to be in possession of more than 8 ounces of marijuana.
Each is charged with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class E felony, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, police said.
They were arraigned at the Town of Rotterdam Court and ordered to the Schenectady County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 bond, police said.
A court spokeswoman said each posted bail and was due back in court on Thursday.
