Two Nassau County men are charged with felony possession of marijuana after their car hit a sign on an exit ramp for I-90 near Rotterdam in Schenectady County, State Police said.

Driver Isiah Mitchell, 26, of Hempstead, hit a sign on the I-90 ramp for Exit 25A at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

When troopers responded to the scene they found Mitchell and his passenger, Carlton J. Gitto, 23, of Roosevelt, to be in possession of more than 8 ounces of marijuana.

Each is charged with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class E felony, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, police said.

They were arraigned at the Town of Rotterdam Court and ordered to the Schenectady County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash bail or $15,000 bond, police said.

A court spokeswoman said each posted bail and was due back in court on Thursday.