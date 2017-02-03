Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter are urging citizens to beware of telephone scams.
Scammers claiming they are federal or utility company employees are calling individuals and demanding money for unpaid taxes or utility bills, county officials said.
Victims are told they can avoid arrest, foreclosure and termination of services if they make a payment using Green Dot cards or Western Union, county officials said.
In another scam, the person answering the phone is told they have missed jury duty or that a family member has been kidnapped or involved in an auto accident, officials said.
The caller may claim to be a law enforcement officer and request a Western Union or Green Dot card payment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls remain anonymous.
