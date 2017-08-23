Eight people were arrested, and police seized a gun, marijuana, marijuana plants and other drugs, during the execution of a search warrant at a home Tuesday morning in Inwood, Nassau County police said.

No one was injured in the raid.

Police said the search warrant was executed by Fourth Squad detectives, Bureau of Special Operations officers and Emergency Services Unit officers with assistance from Fifth Squad detectives, Aviation Unit officers, Town of Hempstead Buildings Department personnel and Town of Hempstead Animal Control officers, who helped round up pit bulls found at the property on Clinton Avenue.

The search warrant was executed at 5:52 a.m., police said.

After an inspection, the home was declared unlivable and boarded up, police said.

Arrested were: Caine Abel-Bey, 20, of Clinton Avenue, who was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana; Ashley Williams, 19, of Clinton Avenue, charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; Raquan Howard, 18, of Clinton Avenue, charged with unlawful possession of marijuana; Stamey Holland, 25, of Clinton Avenue, charged with unlawful possession of marijuana; Keison Artis, 25, of Monroe Place, Hempstead, charged with unlawful possession of marijuana; Michael Pedlar, 20, of Long Beach Road, Island Park, charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; Amber Mahoney, 26, of Clinton Avenue, charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and Peter Sanford, 23, of Charlotte, North Carolina, charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Abel-Bey and Sanford are both scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court, Hempstead.

The other six defendants — Williams, Howard, Holland, Artis, Pedlar and Mahoney — are scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 27.