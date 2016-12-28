A Merrick hair salon manager stole more than a half-million dollars from his employer during a four-year period, Nassau police said Wednesday.

William Wittrock, 34, of Quebec Drive in South Huntington, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second-degree grand larceny and is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

As the manager and clerk of Salon Tom on Merrick Road, Wittrock issued checks payable to cash, police said, and bank records showed he cashed or deposited more than $500,000 of those checks into his personal bank accounts between August 2012 and August 2016.

Wittrock was arrested at his home, police said.