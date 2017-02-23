All ATMs at 7-Eleven stores in Nassau are being checked for skimming devices after two were discovered recently, Nassau police said.

One of the illegal devices, which steal account numbers and customer information, was found by a 7-Eleven employee at a Levittown store at 2901 Hempstead Tpke., on Jan. 28.

On Feb. 17, the police removed another skimmer from a 7-Eleven in Seaford on Sunrise Highway after a customer discovered it. The store’s manager said he and his staff do not know who installed the skimmers and are working with police in the investigation.

Ian Kidman, ATM hardware engineer for Hauppauge-based HTx Services, said overlay skimmers are easily installed on top of the slot where customers insert their cards and will typically budge when pushed.

After reviewing the Levittown 7-Eleven’s security video, police said they determined the device was planted by a man who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and who weighs around 180 pounds.

Wearing a black jacket, bluejeans and a black baseball cap, the man left the store on foot, walking east. The owner of the Levittown 7-Eleven could not be immediately reached for comment.

Anyone with information should call 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Nassau police have offered the following tips for safe ATM transactions: