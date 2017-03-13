Subscribe
    CrimeLong Island

    Nassau police: Detectives probe Valley Stream homicide

    By  john.valenti@newsday.com

    Nassau police investigate the scene at 269 W.

    Nassau police investigate the scene at 269 W. Merrick Rd. in Valley Stream where a male was shot outside a pub and later died at a hospital on Monday, March 13, 2017. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Police detectives are investigating a homicide in Valley Stream.

    Officers responding to a shooting call on West Merrick Road early Monday found a male victim, who died about an hour later at nearby Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Nassau County police said.

    Police have not released the identity of the victim.

    Police said Fifth Precinct officers responded to the scene after receiving...

