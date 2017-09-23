An Inwood man, nude, covered in blood and screaming, fought with Nassau police officers called to his residence early Saturday before finally being subdued and handcuffed, authorities said. Walter Perez, 36, soon stopped breathing and later was pronounced dead at a hospital, Nassau police said.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office has opened an investigation into the death of Perez because it occured during a confrontation with police officers, a spokeswoman said Saturday night.

Nassau Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said officers responded to a Doughty Boulevard home just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a 911 call reporting “banging, kicking and screaming at that residence.” Perez also threatened officers with a weapon, LeBrun said, declining to specify the type of weapon.

When the first two officers on the scene arrived “an individual stated that this male was naked, covered in blood, was destroying articles in the basement and that other individuals in the basement were also in fear,” LeBrun said during a news conference at police headquarters in Mineola.

The officers then went downstairs to find Perez inside his unit, one of four in the home’s basement, LeBrun said.

He was nude, screaming and covered in blood from injuries, LeBrun said.

Perez refused repeated orders from the officers and made verbal threats, LeBrun said.

“He made threatening verbal remarks to the police officers, he placed his body in a very aggressive manner and he also at one point held up a dangerous instrument, and again, threatening the officers with bodily harm,” LeBrun said.

After two Taser shots failed to subdue Perez, multiple officers arrived and he was eventually handcuffed after a struggle, LeBrun said.

“A short time later, officers observed that the subject was not breathing,” Le Brun said. “They immediately removed his handcuffs and began lifesaving measures.”

Emergency responders transported Perez to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, LeBrun said.

Residents in the neighborhood where Perez lived declined to comment.

LeBrun said five officers were treated at a hospital for exposure to blood saliva and feces.

In an email Schneiderman spokeswoman Amy Spitalnick said the department’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit is looking into Perez’s death.

“We’re committed to conducting an independent, comprehensive, and fair investigation,” Spitnalnick said.