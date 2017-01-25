Two masked men attacked and robbed a man Tuesday evening on a street in Baldwin, Nassau County police said.
The two men approached the victim at 5:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Linden Avenue and demanded money, police said.
The victim refused, and the men punched and kicked him before taking his wallet, which had cash, credit cards and a driver’s license, police said.
The 32-year-old victim suffered a contusion to the face but refused medical attention, police said.
His attackers, who fled in an unknown direction, were described as being in their 30s, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot and wearing black masks and blue jeans.
Detectives ask anyone with information on the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
