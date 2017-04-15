Police are investigating the theft of 25 tires and rims from seven BMWs stored on a Bethpage car dealership’s lot.
The theft occurred between 6 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday at 1055 Stewart Ave., Nassau County police said.
Police estimate about $70,000 worth of rims and tires were stolen.
Anyone with information is urged to anonymously call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.
