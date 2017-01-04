A Roosevelt man has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon after officers responding to a call about suspicious cars on Sewanee Avenue in Elmont on Tuesday night found a .22-caliber handgun belonging to the suspect inside a vehicle, police said.
According to Nassau County police, shortly before 11:30 p.m. officers investigating the report found five occupants sitting in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu and an odor of marijuana coming from the car.
The occupants of the car were removed from the vehicle and the gun and marijuana were found inside, police said.
Police said Dashawn Faulkenson, 22, of Norton Drive was the owner of the handgun and marijuana.
Faulkenson was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana; he was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.
