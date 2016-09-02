The Nassau County Police Department’s second-in-command has told top county officials that he has been offered the top cop job in Southampton Town, according to sources.

Steven Skrynecki, the chief of department in Nassau, has told County Executive Edward Mangano he was offered the post, but is still negotiating details such as his salary and start-date, the sources said.

“He said he anticipates leaving,” one source said.

Skrynecki, a 42-year veteran of the Nassau police force, declined to comment.

Southampton Town Deputy Supervisor Frank Zappone, who is heading the search committee for a new police chief, on Friday declined to confirm Skrynecki was offered the job, or is even a contender.

Zappone said the Southampton Town Board is expected to make its choice for who will succeed retiring Police Chief Robert Pearce by the end of September.

Nassau Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter called talk of Skrynecki’s possible departure “pure speculation.”

“I love working with Steven Skrynecki and that’s all I can say at this point,” said Krumpter. “He has not told me he’s leaving.”

Skrynecki, who was paid $237,636 in last year as a leader of Nassau’s approximately 2,400-sworn member department, began his career in Nassau in on July 12, 1974 as an officer in the Second Precinct.

By comparison, the Southampton Town department has just 100 sworn officers.

Skrynecki rose through the ranks, with stints as the commanding officer of the Second Precinct, Vehicle Theft Squad, Robbery Squad, Narcotics/Vice Squad, Second Precinct Detective Squad and Internal Affairs.

He was named chief of detectives in 2009 and in 2011 was appointed chief of department, the highest-ranking uniformed officer.