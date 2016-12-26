A man threatening two teens with what appeared to be a knife in his pocket robbed one of the youths of cash and fled, Nassau police said Monday.
The robbery on Unqua Road in Massapequa happened about 3:45 p.m. as the two teens were walking north. The unknown man, described as being in his 30s and standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and with a medium build, came up to the pair and threatened to stab them. One teen handed over his money, police said, and the man ran off. Police said the man was wearing a Mets shirt and a black jacket.
No one was hurt, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Detectives said anyone with information about the man or the robbery could call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
