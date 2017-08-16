Authorities arrested a Nassau County probation officer Wednesday on bribery and official misconduct charges, alleging he abused his position to get a probationer to commit larcenies.
Andy Jean-Louis, 46, of Dix Hills, pleaded not guilty in a Mineola court after the unsealing of a 37-count indictment that has him facing up to 7 years in prison if convicted.
His attorney said his client has been with the probation department for eight years and is married and the father of three children.
Acting State Supreme Court Justice Helene Gugerty set bail at $25,000 cash or bond and ordered the defendant to surrender his passport.
