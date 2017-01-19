Nassau jail security officers on Wednesday detained a visitor who authorities said was carrying in her underwear a stash of drugs intended for delivery to an inmate.
The woman, who jail officials and Nassau police declined to identify because the incident is under investigation, was arrested and taken into police custody.
“Working from information provided by correction officers assigned to our Security staff, members of the Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit and Visiting Unit [Wednesday] intercepted a female visitor entering the facility and attempting to smuggle drugs to an inmate already in custody,” Sheriff Michael Sposato said in a statement.
Officials said the drugs were detected by a canine unit and that the woman was detained and searched, at which point officers discovered the stash.
Officers also searched the woman’s car and found more drugs, including heroin, crack cocaine, Xanax tablets and methadone, authorities said.
“We anticipate various felony charges to be brought against this female visitor,” Sposato said. “The discovery of this incident was the collaborative effort of various members of the Sheriff’s Department including the Criminal Investigations Unit, the K-9 Unit, and staff assigned to our Security staff who initially developed the intelligence in this matter.”
