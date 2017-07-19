The third member of a trio of government officials convicted in a scheme to steer an $80 million New Cassel redevelopment project to a favored developer surrendered Wednesday to start his jail term.
Neville Mullings, 76, of Westbury, will serve a 9-month sentence in Nassau County’s East Meadow jail following his 2012 conspiracy and official misconduct convictions.
He formerly headed the North Hempstead Community Development Agency.
The sentence a judge meted out in 2014 had been stayed during the appellate process. But New York’s highest court recently declined to hear Mullings’ appeal after a lower appellate court in January upheld his conviction and those of former Democratic Nassau County legislators Roger Corbin and Patrick Williams.
In 2012, a Nassau jury convicted the trio on charges stemming from a 2010 indictment that said they steered a project — that later failed — to a developer willing to “pay to play,” sold false exclusivity rights to a bank, and stole $150,000 in public funds.
Corbin, 70, maintained his innocence when he surrendered Monday to start a prison sentence of 2 to 6 years.
Williams, 69, of Uniondale, turned himself in last week to begin a 1-year jail sentence, with his attorney saying his client was “resolute in his conviction that he did nothing wrong.”
