Nassau County police recovered four assault rifles, ammunition and black powder on Tuesday from a New Hyde Park house where at least one of the residents previously had been suspected of plans to smuggle guns out of the country six months ago.
Chandrakant Dhanak, 37, who lives at the house at 152 N. Sixth St., has a case pending from an April arrest when charged with nine counts of criminal possession of a firearm.
The police Arson and Bomb squad on Tuesday were back inside the house after Dhanak's landlord, who does not reside at the house, found "suspicious items," police said Wednesday.
Dhanak told his landlord that he was out of the country and would not be returning to the United States, police said.
The landlord then went to the home to clean up, observed suspicious items and called police, investigators said.
The April arrest came after Nassau police received an anonymous tip about a possible stash of weapons in the home.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Richard Peter Ford, a Garden City lawyer who last represented Dhanak, did not immediately return a call for comment.
