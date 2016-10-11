It was a scheme with an elevator that didn’t go to the top floor — or, even the correct building and owner — and now an upstate man is under arrest, charged with grand larceny.
State Police said that in 2013, David Wagner, now 58, of New Paltz, agreed to sell a Cambridge Journey Lula elevator to a New Hyde Park businessman, Abdul Bhuiyan, now 56. But police said that ultimately Wagner took the cash, charged Bhuiyan storage fees after the two agreed to a delayed installation, and ultimately sold the same elevator to a third party.
The original deal saw Wagner finalize a contract of sale with Bhuiyan for a total of $45,000, police said.
But, police said, Bhuiyan asked to have the elevator installed in his building at a later date and agreed to pay Wagner storage fees — until he was ready for the installation to take place.
Instead of waiting, police said, Wagner sold the elevator to a third party, but still charged Bhuiyan $10,400 in storage fees.
A three-month investigation then resulted in the arrest of Wagner on Monday, police said.
Wagner was charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny and police said he is scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday.
