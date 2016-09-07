Two men robbed a self-storage facility in New Hyde Park Tuesday evening and beat and robbed an employee, Nassau County police said.
The men entered 123 Storage at 119 S. Third St. about 5:25 p.m. and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, police said.
They then took the female employee into a backroom, struck her in the head with a handgun and took her wallet and cellphone before fleeing north on foot on South Third Street toward Jericho Turnpike, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Police said the woman described one robber as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with a bald head, no facial hair and wearing a gray sweatsuit and black and white basketball shoes. She described the second man as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with short hair and no facial hair, and wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt, black pants and black shoes, police said.
Detectives asked anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
