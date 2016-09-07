Two men robbed a self-storage facility in New Hyde Park Tuesday evening and beat and robbed an employee, Nassau County police said.

The men entered 123 Storage at 119 S. Third St. about 5:25 p.m. and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, police said.

They then took the female employee into a backroom, struck her in the head with a handgun and took her wallet and cellphone before fleeing north on foot on South Third Street toward Jericho Turnpike, police said.

Police said the woman described one robber as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with a bald head, no facial hair and wearing a gray sweatsuit and black and white basketball shoes. She described the second man as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with short hair and no facial hair, and wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt, black pants and black shoes, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.