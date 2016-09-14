Family and friends gathered Wednesday on a street in Brentwood where a high school student was found dead on the eve of her Sweet 16.
How Nisa Mickens died Tuesday night remained a mystery, with Suffolk County police saying only that her death appears to be criminal.
Her father, Rob Mickens, and her mother, Elizabeth Alvarado, said she would have turned 16 today.
Instead, her mother, father and friends gathered at the scene on Stahley Street, where flowers, balloons and a solitary basketball marked the spot where her body was discovered by a passing driver at 8:36 p.m. with head trauma and cuts.
The medical examiner’s office is “finalizing an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” police said in a news release.
Police urged anyone with information about Nisa’s death to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.
Rob Mickens said his daughter had gone to visit a friend and said she texted him around 8 p.m. asking to be picked up at 10:30 p.m. Mickens said when he went to get his daughter, she wasn’t there. He said he called her cellphone, but got no answer.
Her father left the basketball at the makeshift memorial on Stahley Street, recalling how his daughter loved the game.
And her mother said Nisa, a junior at Brentwood High School, was “the best thing that ever happened to me,” adding there was “nothing that she couldn’t do.”
