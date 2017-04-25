The jury in the Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu trial on Tuesday completed its second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict on sexual abuse and other charges against the former foster father from Ridge.

The panel of six women and six men in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead deliberated for a full day Tuesday, making two requests.

In their first note, jurors asked Suffolk County Court Judge Barbara Kahn for the dates when one of the alleged victims lived in Gonzales-Mugaburu’s house.

In the second note, they wanted to know the difference between “course of sexual conduct and predatory sexual assault,” and asked the judge to define both charges.

Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, is accused of sexually abusing six boys between 1996 and 2016 when the children came to Ridge to live with him as his foster sons.

The 17-count indictment against Gonzales-Mugaburu also included charges he endangered the welfare of two other boys, and sexual misconduct that involved a family dog.

Gonzales-Mugaburu, who was arrested Jan. 20, 2016, has pleaded not guilty.

The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations Wednesday.